Entry to Valappu beach after 10pm banned, panchayat cites drug abuse

KOCHI: Amid complaints of rising drug abuse and alleged immoral activities, the Elankunnapuzha panchayat has banned gatherings after 10 pm at the Valappu beach in Vypeen. The immediate trigger for the restriction at Valappu beach, a favourite hangout of youngsters, is a migrant worker’s allegation of rape against an autorickshaw driver last week. But the case was later proven false, as the police found that a 19-year-old woman had deliberately accused a man of rape to prevent her boyfriend from leaving her.

When queried about the ban that has been in effect for the past few days, Elankunnapuzha panchayat president Resikala Priyaraj said: “We have received numerous complaints from residents about the increasing antisocial activities at the Valappu beach at night. The place has become a den of drug abuse. Even more concerning is that girls are also visiting the spot at night, which is not advisable.”

She also pointed out that visitors had set fire to pine trees there.“The pine trees were planted to prevent sea erosion in the area. Even during the time of Cyclone Ockhi, they helped us escape the surging waves. But some people are destroying them by setting them on fire. We have been forced to impose a ban following such activities,” the panchayat president said.

Meanwhile, the Njarakkal police said ensuring the safety of people visiting the spot is a difficult task. “The place is completely dark as there are no street lights. It lacks other basic facilities too. The area sprawls across acres, making it very challenging to enforce law and order at night. Moreover, youngsters are going there for drug abuse and to indulge in other immoral activities,” said an officer with the Njarakkal police station.

The police said some young women were abused there in the dark. “Most of the young women visiting the beach do so without the knowledge of their family members. Recently, a few women were abused by their friends there. Since they were not ready to complain, we couldn’t register a case. But the chances of such abuses happening there are high,” said another police officer.

However, the move has evoked stiff opposition among the youngsters, who stressed the police and the panchayat have no right to infringe on the personal freedom of people. “Recently, the Kochi corporation issued a ban on visiting Marine Drive after 10pm. Now, the Elankunnapuzha panchayat has announced a ban. What does this mean? If all the local bodies implement bans, where will people go if they want to spend a night outside? Law enforcement has to be strengthened instead of implementing bans,” said Rakesh R, a youngster working with a private firm in Kochi.

