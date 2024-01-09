Watch out for the flu

Dr Hari Lakshmanan P By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nowadays, we are witnessing a spike in fever cases along with respiratory symptoms. Most of these are caused by viral infections which include influenza virus, respiratory syncytial, and coronavirus (SARS CoV 2). Of these, it’s influenza that causes flu. Mainly influenza A and influenza B.

Influenza virus is of public health importance as frequent outbreaks happen globally. Fortunately, a majority of the infections are mild in nature, but occasionally, they can be severe. The H1N1 pandemic, which occurred recently due to a variant of influenza A virus had severe cases with higher complications and death rates than other variants of influenza.

The virus spreads through droplet infection. Whenever an infected person coughs or sneezes, the virus that is present in the respiratory secretions spreads to nearbypersons through the respiratory tract. The flu commonly occurs during the monsoon season and winter.

Though flu is mild in a majority of the cases, it can get severe in certain high-risk individuals. Especially the elderly, and people who have other diseases like heart problems, kidney and liver disease, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus or those with low immunity. These are the groups that would require hospitalisation.

The severity and confirmation of the flu can be done by undergoing a PCR test specifically for the influenza virus. The particular test is available in only select labs or hospitals. In severe cases and among those with risk factors, doctors may advise some additional tests like chest x-ray, blood tests or sputum culture, especially when there is a suspicion of pneumonia or other complications related to flu.

Once afflicted with flu, in mild cases, a person would require only supportive care, along with adequate rest and maintenance of body hydration. Whereas severe cases and the high-risk groups may be advised to take anti-viral drugs like Oseltamivir. There has also been a rise in people depending on antibiotics.

Since flu is caused by a virus, antibiotics (which are for treating bacterial infections) are not effective. However certain cases of flu may have a secondary bacterial infection, here antibiotics are indicated. Unnecessary and blanket use of antibiotics in all flu cases may cause antibiotic resistance which is an emerging medical problem.

As prevention is better than cure, taking flu vaccines is a long-term preventive strategy. Vaccines are taken annually, usually before the onset of monsoon and winter, and this is ideal for high-risk persons, as it helps reduce significantly the severity of symptoms, hospitalisations and flu-related complications. Vaccines do not have major side effects and are quite safe. If there’s a history of having an allergic reaction to any flu vaccine, it has to be avoided.

What are the symptoms of Flu?

Fever which can occasionally be high

Sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion

Cough and sometimes wheezing or chest congestion

Body pain, tiredness

Red flag signs (features of severe flu)

Red flag signs (features of severe flu) Severe breathing difficulty

Drop in oxygen level (oxygen saturation) in blood

Disoriented behaviour, incoherent speech

How to prevent flu?

Adopt personal hygiene measures like the use of a mask if you have symptoms. Maintaining hand hygiene and cough etiquette helps a lot in reducing the spread of the virus.

Mind and Body

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

The author is a senior consultant, department of Pulmonology VPS Lakeshore, Kochi



