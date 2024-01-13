Manipur under radar, BJP’s outreach shows results

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite Congress and CPM campaigns highlighting the violence in Manipur, BJP’s attempts to reach out to the Christian community are finally showing results. Apart from a few statements by church groups, the Northeastern state has largely failed to figure on the community’s radar.

According to community leaders, instances of priests and laity accepting BJP membership and their decision to stick to their decision despite disciplinary action are indicative of strengthening ties between power circles in the church and the saffron party.

“A strange situation prevails in Kerala,” says longtime leftist sympathiser Sebastian Paul. “The BJP strategy to court the Christian community has succeeded to some extent. The party realised that it cannot bank on the support of the Muslim community and turned to Christians instead. Beyond some Protestant denominations and Latin Catholic Church, Manipur has failed to create an impact. There exists a clear class divide within churches. Christians used to view Communists as a menace. However, they do not seem to perceive the BJP threat at the same level,” he told TNIE.

There is a thinking within the community that BJP is not pariah, say Paul. “BJP is carefully pushing ahead with its strategy. The so-called rift between Muslim and Christian communities is helping it,” he added.

Last October, the auxiliary bishop of Syro-Malabar Church’s Changanassery archeparchy openly criticised alleged attempts to whitewash the Hamas attack on Israel against the backdrop of the Palestine solidarity events in the state. Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) deputy secretary general Fr Jacob G Palackappilly also questioned the programmes. “Why this uproar only when Muslims are persecuted? he asked.

Incidentally, Catholic priest Fr Kuriakose Mattam, the first active member of the clergy to join BJP, received membership when Manipur was a burning issue in the state. The Idukki diocese removed him from his official responsibilities. “I decided to join BJP when the violence in Manipur first hit the headlines,” 70-year-old Fr Kuriakose told TNIE.

“I knew BJP leaders but never intended to join the party. I joined BJP to increase the representation of Christians within the organisation. I believe that if more Christians were part of the BJP, the violence could have been prevented. The events in Manipur troubled me deeply,” he said. “In my experience there is no anti-Christian sentiment within BJP. There have been attacks on missionaries and churches in two or three northern states. If more and more Christians join BJP, Hindus would have the opportunity to understand Christianity. This will be mutually beneficial,” he stressed.

Fr Shaiju Kurian was removed from positions in the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church’s Nilackal diocese after he accepted BJP membership. But he refused to speak to TNIE, citing the gag order issued by Church authorities. However, BJP Pathanamthitta president V A Sooraj said Fr Shaiju remains a member of the party.

To strengthen the outreach programme, BJP’s Minority Morcha launched a statewide ‘Feel Good Journey’ from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. It is scheduled to culminate in Kasaragod on February 10. “As part of the journey we will meet archbishops, bishops, vicar generals or diocese secretaries in every district to highlight the Modi government’s achievements,” Morcha state president Jiji Joseph said.

Meanwhile, the Christian community members who joined BJP believe that the uproar against priests joining the party is only because there are more Congress and left-leaning people in parishes

