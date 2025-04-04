Air India integrates Apple AirTag to track baggage of passengers

KOCHI: Air India has integrated Apple AirTag with its baggage-tracking system and mobile app, allowing customers using the Apple iPhone, iPad or Mac devices to securely track their baggage, the first airline in Asia to offer the facility.

Air India transports more than 100 million items of baggage annually, with more than 99.6% of items arriving together with the accompanying customer. For the small proportion that does not, due to issues with airport baggage systems, flight misconnection or other factors, the AirTag integration will help locate items and expedite recovery.

The integration builds upon the easy-to-use baggage tracking feature Air India offers on its mobile app and website, which leverages real-time information available from airports to keep guests informed. For customers who have added their flight to the “My Trips” section of the app, baggage information becomes automatically available soon after the bags are checked-in, as well as on the “Track my Bags” tab of the website.

Customers may also scan the barcode on their baggage receipts to initiate tracking.

How to utilizeAirTag feature

If the baggage with the AirTag in it, does not arrive at the destination, the guest can report it at Air India’s baggage counter at the airport. Air India airport staff will assist in filing a property irregularity report (PIR) for the baggage.

The guest will then need to generate the ‘Share Item Location’ in the ‘Find My’ app on their Apple device and share the location link with Air India and associate it with the above-mentioned PIR via the Air India mobile app or website

Via app

The guest can visit the ‘Customer Support Portal’ on the app and choose ‘Baggage’ and then select ‘Lost and Found Check-in Baggage’ and provide the AirTag link there

Via the website

The guest can visit ‘Lost and Found Check-in Baggage’ in the customer support portal page to provide the ‘Share Item Location’ link for their Apple AirTag, along with PIR number. Following this, the guest will receive an acknowledgment email from Air India with a link to check baggage status.

The shared AirTag link is then used by Air India’s authorised airport teams to locate the baggage if it is within airport premises and reunite the baggage with the guest at the earliest.