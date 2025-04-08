Pre-monsoon drive begins in Kochi to keep diseases in check

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district health department has launched pre-monsoon cleaning and preparation activities with the aim to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. In the review meeting chaired by district collector N S K Umesh, district medical officer (DMO) Dr Asha Devi said extensive activities are being carried out to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases, including viral hepatitis A.

The district has reported as many as 15 dengue and 19 hepatitis A cases till April 4.

“Tanker lorries transporting water are being inspected with the cooperation of local self-government institutions. Disease surveillance, source destruction and control are being carried out continuously to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. Also, migrant worker camps are being monitored and inspected under the Mist project,” Dr Asha said.

With infectious diseases increasingly being reported in apartment complexes, she suggested that inspections be intensified.

“We are identifying the breeding grounds of mosquitoes in the Kochi corporation, Thrikkakara, and Kalamassery area where dengue fever is most prevalent, as well as in flats, houses, and their surroundings,” the DMO added.