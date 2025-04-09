Cops, fire force in Ernakulam on guard to avert drownings this vacation season

KOCHI: As April begins, the police and fire departments in Ernakulam are bracing up for a challenging period, given the district’s history of drowning incidents. This year, however, the authorities are taking proactive measures to reduce the number of casualties, particularly during the school vacation period.

In April 2024, around 27 people lost their lives in various drowning incidents, with children and youngsters making up a majority of the victims. On April 1, 2025, three people, including a toddler, drowned in separate incidents reported in Kothamangalam and North Paravoor.

“We are aware that drowning incidents spike during the vacation period, especially in April,” Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena told TNIE.

“This year, we are implementing preventive measures. While there is no harm in venturing into the water, people should understand the nature of water bodies before entering.”

He said the police are working closely with the fire and rescue services and local bodies to ensure safety. “Precautionary boards are being placed at drowning-prone locations and police stations overseeing riverbanks and beaches have been instructed to monitor children and youngsters. Additionally, lifeguards deployed at beaches will be on high alert as tourists arrive in larger numbers during the vacation season,” he said.