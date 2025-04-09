Cops, fire force in Ernakulam on guard to avert drownings this vacation season

KOCHI: As April begins, the police and fire departments in Ernakulam are bracing up for a challenging period, given the district’s history of drowning incidents. This year, however, the authorities are taking proactive measures to reduce the number of casualties, particularly during the school vacation period.
In April 2024, around 27 people lost their lives in various drowning incidents, with children and youngsters making up a majority of the victims. On April 1, 2025, three people, including a toddler, drowned in separate incidents reported in Kothamangalam and North Paravoor.
“We are aware that drowning incidents spike during the vacation period, especially in April,” Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena told TNIE.
“This year, we are implementing preventive measures. While there is no harm in venturing into the water, people should understand the nature of water bodies before entering.”
He said the police are working closely with the fire and rescue services and local bodies to ensure safety. “Precautionary boards are being placed at drowning-prone locations and police stations overseeing riverbanks and beaches have been instructed to monitor children and youngsters. Additionally, lifeguards deployed at beaches will be on high alert as tourists arrive in larger numbers during the vacation season,” he said.
Last year, multiple drowning incidents were reported in Malayattoor, particularly involving pilgrims visiting the Malayattoor Hills during Holy Week. To prevent such tragedies, the police and fire department officers will designate a safe river stretch for pilgrims to bathe.
“Additional police personnel will be deployed for the safety of pilgrims. Last year, a couple of drowning incidents occurred a short distance from the Malayattoor church. We strongly advise pilgrims to avoid bathing in isolated river stretches,” Saxena said.
The authorities have also warned tourists against entering the water in an intoxicated condition.
“We have had several cases where people drowned after venturing into the water under the influence of liquor. We will intensify checks for drunken driving and those who do not know how to swim should strictly avoid waters with strong undercurrents,” he said.
Meanwhile, the fire and rescue services department’s scuba diving teams are on high alert to respond swiftly to drowning emergencies.
“Our scuba team will be stationed at Malayattoor during the pilgrimage season, particularly during Holy Week. We remain operational 24/7 to handle emergencies. Apart from official agencies, parents must also take responsibility and be cautious when allowing children to play in rivers and seas,” a senior fire department officer said.