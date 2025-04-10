Private youth hostels identified as drug hotspots in Kerala; inspection drive planned

KOCHI: The spike in drug-abuse cases and seizure of narcotics of varying quantities from youngsters is raising concerns that private youth hostels in Kochi are turning into drug hotspots. Amidst this growing concern, the excise department is preparing to launch an intensive inspection drive across 600 private hostels and PG accommodations in Ernakulam district. The initiative will extend beyond routine inspections. It was prompted by requests from private hostel owners’ associations in the district, a top source with the excise department said.

Commenting on the upcoming raids, M Suresh, assistant excise commissioner of Ernakulam, said, “We received formal requests from hostel owners’ associations urging immediate inspections at private hostels to tackle drug abuse. Despite realising that the inspections could affect their reputation, their willingness to cooperate with good intention is commendable.”

Most of these hostels are occupied by young individuals, mostly students under the age of 23 and private-sector employees. We have identified several hotspots and have been monitoring certain hostels for days, he said.

Suresh added that while raids at hostels under government educational institutions require prior approval from principals or relevant authorities, in the case of private accommodation, the responsibility lies with proprietors or managers. “The fact that they themselves approached the excise department seeking intervention is truly noteworthy,” he said.

“We have placed this proposal before the excise commissioner, and we expect a decision soon, either for exclusive raids within Kochi city or for a more extensive, statewide inspection drive targeting private hostels,” said Suresh.

K A Abdul Salam, assistant commissioner of the Kochi city narcotic cell, said that there has been a significant rise in reported drug consumption among young people, and police are taking strict measures to curb the trend.

“We are currently carrying out both routine and random inspections in private hostels and PG accommodations based on tip-offs, which have led to the seizure of both small and large quantities of narcotics. At the moment, most of these hostels are largely vacant due to the summer vacation. However, we are planning to conduct extensive inspections at select hostels suspected of drug use once students return after the break,” he said.