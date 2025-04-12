Maharaja's students gatecrash Ernakulam Bar Association lawyers’ gathering; 20 injured in scuffle

KOCHI: Around 20 people, including 10 lawyers, were injured in a clash between students of Maharaja’s College and members of the Ernakulam Bar Association near the district court complex in Kochi in the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. The police initially registered a case against 10 students. Later on Friday, another case was registered based on the students’ complaint.

The clash took place just after the association’s annual day celebration at its office compound on Thursday night. According to the police, the event concluded shortly after midnight, at which point a group of Maharaja’s students arrived at the venue.

“The event was intended exclusively for the association members and their families. During the cultural segment, the students were asked to leave, which triggered a confrontation. Soon after, a few students returned, some carrying sticks, leading to a scuffle,” said a police officer.

A team from the Ernakulam Central police station that soon rushed to the spot was also attacked, said the officer. “The injured persons were immediately shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital and nearby private hospitals. Five lawyers have suffered serious injuries,” said the officer. They are Rajesh M A, Diljith, Emil, Jinu and Midhun. Of them, Rajesh is currently in the ICU of a private hospital in Ernakulam South, said the officer, adding that based on Rajesh’s complaint, the Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against 10 unidentified persons. “The injured students were discharged. We are identifying the students involved in the incident,” said the officer.

Anto Thomas, the president of the Ernakulam Bar Association, claimed the situation escalated when some students misbehaved with the members.

“Every year, students from the college dine with us on our annual day. This time too, we raised no objection when they had food. However, during the cultural programme, a few of them misbehaved with our members. We asked them to leave, but they returned with sticks about 15 minutes later.

They damaged the gate, vandalised the property and assaulted our members. Ten lawyers were injured, five of them seriously,” Anto said. Following an emergency general body meeting on Friday, the association decided to pursue legal action against those involved. “All injured lawyers will file individual complaints.