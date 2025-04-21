Kureekad RoB project gets delayed by land acquisition hurdle; residents urge swift action

KOCHI: While the Mulanthuruthy rail overbridge (RoB) finally became a reality two months back after a delay of over a decade, another key RoB project at nearby Kureekad is now caught in a land acquisition hurdle.

The total land to be acquired for the project is only 0.77 acres, for which the revenue department had issued the 11 (1) notification back in August 2024. While the rehabilitation and resettlement package was approved and the structural valuation done, the land acquisition (LA) for the `36.89 crore project is yet to make headway due to fund shortage.

“The LA process itself will now take another five to six months, while the RoB construction period is fixed at 18 months. We are waiting for the tahsildar to transfer the fund. The project cost is now governed by the Delhi Schedule Rate (DSR) 2021,” said a top official of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), which is implementing the project.

The KIIFB, which is funding the project, approved the DPR back on July 31, 2020, and it got the nod of the General Administration Department (GAD) on July 25, 2022. As per the DPR, the RoB will have a total length of 428.17 m and a width of 10.20 m.

Meanwhile, the residents have urged the authorities to speed up the land acquisition and construction activities as the frequent closure of the railway gate coupled with the absence of an RoB has been making their lives difficult. A serpentine queue of vehicles is a frequent phenomenon at the railway gate, which is located close to the Chottanikkara Road railway station.