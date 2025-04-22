Sunflower field in Kandanad attracts visitors

KOCHI: Located in a quaint corner of Tripunithura, Kandanad offers a visual treat with bright yellow sunflowers in full bloom on an acre of land. Though it is usually seen in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, this one-acre sunflower field has now become a destination for weekend getaways in state.

For the past three years, Manu and a group of 12 farmers have been actively engaged in sunflower farming. Kandanad is a small village in Udayamperoor in Ernakulam. “A total of 112 acres of land was lying fallow for a long time. Around 12 years ago, we started paddy cultivation in the area. It was successful and we harvested a good amount of paddy.

Around three years ago, we started cultivating sunflowers on one acre of land to attract the public,” said Manu Philip, who has been running the initiative for more than 10 years, taking directions from actor Sreenivasan. According to Manu, the idea to start organic farming was proposed by Sreenivasan.

“Sreeniettan once came to Kandanad and proposed the idea to begin organic farming in his land. Thus, we started paddy cultivation in the initial phase. He promotes organic farming and products. Later, we started vegetable farming on 12 acres nearby,” he added.

Hybrid seeds and fertilisers are used to cultivate sunflowers, which is not common in Kerala. “The cultivation is quite expensive and not as profitable. However, seeing the fields with huge sunflowers blooming makes us happy. We completely rely on organic farming. We also sell the products locally on the farm. People say the price is higher, but the product quality is good and fresh,” added Manu.

Along with sunflowers, paddy and more than 22 varieties of vegetables and fruits, including watermelons, shamam, bitter gourds, ash gourds and other varieties, are cultivated in the land. With school vacation under way, around 3,000 to 4,000 people visit the place daily on average, with more people visiting on weekends. The spot is open for the public and tourists from 6 am to 6 pm every day.