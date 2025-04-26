Goat gets stuck on sunshade, rescued

KOCHI: A ‘dramatic’ rescue operation unfolded in Eloor on Friday afternoon when the fire and rescue service team was called in to save a goat that had gotten stuck on a sunshade of an apartment in Kalamassery. The incident took place around 12pm at the house of A M Joseph.

The goat was stuck on the second floor of the building which houses five families. When the Eloor fire and rescue team arrived, the goat turned aggressive and tried to butt the rescuers. It also moved around the sunshade, adding to the challenge. Eventually, the team managed to tie and secure the goat with a rope and bring it down safely. The operation took nearly half an hour.

“Only one person could barely stand on the sunshade. The goat kept moving and made the rescue work difficult. It probably wandered in by accident while grazing nearby. Since no one showed up, we released it on the compound. People leave cattle at the place to graze,” said an officer.

The rescue team was led by Eloor fire station in-charge Stephen M V, and included Mahesh M, Shyamkumar M S, Sajith Kumar E K, Sunilkumar K R, and James T X.