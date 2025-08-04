Kochi Metro ticket-vending machines get UPI ‘update’

KOCHI: To enhance commuter convenience and reduce congestion at ticket counters, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is introducing ticket vending machines with a unified payments interface (UPI) system to facilitate purchase of tickets at all its stations from Monday.

KMRL MD Loknath Behera will launch the facility at a function at JLN metro station at 3pm. “Until now, commuters could purchase tickets from the vending machines using cash only. They will now be able to use any kind of UPI app to buy tickets,” an official said.

Kochi Metro introduced QR ticketing on WhatsApp last year, allowing passengers to book tickets through WhatsApp by sending a message to 9188957488.

Book via app, too

Mobile QR tickets using Kochi1 cards