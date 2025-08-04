Mozilor opens flagship office at SmartCity in Kochi

KOCHI: Mozilor Limited, a UK-headquartered global product company with strong roots in Kerala, opened its new flagship office at SmartCity, Kochi, in Kakkanad.
It marks a key milestone in the company's journey from a homegrown product company in Kerala to a global SaaS leader.
Founded in 2017 by Anvar T K and Faseela at the NIT campus in Kozhikode, Mozilor began with a vision to build privacy-first and inclusive digital products.
Today, it serves over 20 lakh websites globally through its trusted SaaS platforms and powers the operations of Fortune 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and financial enterprises.
The new space was formally inaugurated by Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark Kerala.
With a team of over 120 professionals across Kozhikode, Kochi, and the UK, the new Kochi facility will serve as a strategic hub for technology innovation, customer success, and global operations, a release said here.
It also reinforces Mozilor’s commitment to investing in Kerala’s tech talent and contributing to India’s growing digital economy.
“This new space is a reflection of our commitment to our people. From our origins in Kozhikode to becoming a global technology leader, we’ve consistently focused on providing our teams with world-class tools, infrastructure, and an empowering environment. Our Kochi office brings the same level of workplace excellence found in top global MNCs — right here in Kerala,” said Anvar TK, CEO of Mozilor Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
He said Mozilor’s new Kochi office blends modern design, thoughtful amenities, and an environment that supports continuous learning, employee wellbeing, and work-life balance.
By creating a workspace that empowers its people, Mozilor is cementing its place as a standout product company in Kerala’s tech landscape.
Ranked 30th in G2’s global list of the 100 fastest-growing companies, Mozilor is scaling rapidly while staying true to its roots, a testament to how a Kerala-born product company can shape global SaaS benchmarks through product-led growth, customer trust, and relentless execution.