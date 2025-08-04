Mozilor opens flagship office at SmartCity in Kochi

KOCHI: Mozilor Limited, a UK-headquartered global product company with strong roots in Kerala, opened its new flagship office at SmartCity, Kochi, in Kakkanad.

It marks a key milestone in the company's journey from a homegrown product company in Kerala to a global SaaS leader.

Founded in 2017 by Anvar T K and Faseela at the NIT campus in Kozhikode, Mozilor began with a vision to build privacy-first and inclusive digital products.

Today, it serves over 20 lakh websites globally through its trusted SaaS platforms and powers the operations of Fortune 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and financial enterprises.

The new space was formally inaugurated by Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark Kerala.

With a team of over 120 professionals across Kozhikode, Kochi, and the UK, the new Kochi facility will serve as a strategic hub for technology innovation, customer success, and global operations, a release said here.