Man dies by suicide after jumping onto road from metro track in Kochi, services disrupted

KOCHI: In a major security breach, a 32-year-old man jumped onto the metro rail tracks and ran along them for 150 metres, before jumping from the track to the road below between Vadekekkota and SN Junction stations on Thursday noon, disrupting metro services for nearly 40 minutes.
The man, identified as Nizar, a native of Tirurangadi, got critically injured in the fall and later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.
The incident occurred around 2:30 pm when a Kochi Metro security guard stationed at Vadakkekotta noticed Nizar behaving suspiciously.
When questioned, he suddenly jumped onto the tracks and began running towards SN Junction.
"The youth was standing at the station for some time without boarding the trains. The security personnel noticed this and asked him where he was heading. Suddenly, he pushed the security staff aside and jumped onto the tracks and started running towards the SN junction side," Kochi Metro spokesperson said.
The power was immediately switched off and metro services were halted as a safety measure, to save the youth from being electrocuted. However, he ran about 150 metres and stopped on an emergency platform used by maintenance workers.
"When the security personnel tried to calm him, he threatened to jump off the viaduct. We then alerted the police and the Fire Force," the spokesperson added.
A police team rushed to the spot and tried to dissuade the youth who by then climbed the iron boundary wall of the viaduct. He then jumped off the viaduct to the road below, nearly a height of 18 to 20 feet.
The onlookers and police personnel tried to save him, but the youth suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
"We tried to save him by spreading a safety net below. But he deliberately moved and jumped to the other side to avoid the net and suffered serious head injury. We tried our best but could n't save him," a Fire Force official said.
"The metro services resumed after 30 to 40 minutes. An internal inquiry into the incident has been ordered," the spokesperson said.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)