Man dies by suicide after jumping onto road from metro track in Kochi, services disrupted

KOCHI: In a major security breach, a 32-year-old man jumped onto the metro rail tracks and ran along them for 150 metres, before jumping from the track to the road below between Vadekekkota and SN Junction stations on Thursday noon, disrupting metro services for nearly 40 minutes.

The man, identified as Nizar, a native of Tirurangadi, got critically injured in the fall and later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm when a Kochi Metro security guard stationed at Vadakkekotta noticed Nizar behaving suspiciously.

When questioned, he suddenly jumped onto the tracks and began running towards SN Junction.

"The youth was standing at the station for some time without boarding the trains. The security personnel noticed this and asked him where he was heading. Suddenly, he pushed the security staff aside and jumped onto the tracks and started running towards the SN junction side," Kochi Metro spokesperson said.