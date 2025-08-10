KSRTC to build modern terminal at Karikkamuri with Rs 15-crore state funding

KOCHI: After scrapping the SmartCity-funded project that involved mutual handing over of lands, KSRTC is now set to construct a modern bus terminal exclusively for its use at Karikkamuri, behind the existing dilapidated bus station, using state government funds.

“Finance Minister K N Balagopal has promised J15-crore fund for the project and the administrative sanction will be issued soon. Also the KMRL has promised Rs five crore. There were no facilities under the earlier promised SmartCity project, which also provided for the entry of private buses there. The same is scrapped and no exchange of land will happen,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar told reporters here. He was speaking while inaugurating the new regional office building of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) at Ernakulam boat jetty.

Earlier it was proposed to build a new terminal, modelled on the Vyttila Mobility Hub, on 2.9 acres of land owned by KSRTC at Karikkamuri using J12 crore set aside under the SmartCity project. One of the conditions was that the land should be handed over to the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society and in turn equal land would be provided to KSRTC at Vyttila Hub.

“What we now plan is a steel structure so that the work could be carried out on a war footing. Also the land, where the existing bus station is located, will be leased out to reputed private companies to set up a shopping mall or five-star hotel, which will bring revenue to the corporation,” the minister explained.