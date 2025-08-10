‘Thiruvona Mahatmyam’, kathakali on the legend of Onam, to be performed today

KOCHI: A new kathakali play based on the legend behind Thiruvonam, the cultural festival of Kerala, will be staged at Kalikotta Palace in Tripunithura on Sunday. The play written by P K Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, of Puthuvamana, Arayankavu in Ernakulam district has been choreographed by the teachers at Kerala Kalamandalam. The Kalamandalam troupe led by Kalamandalam Ravikumar will perform the play at Tripunithura.

“The play was written in 2022 and the first performance was at Kalamandalam. Later it was staged at Trikkakara temple also. The play named ‘Thiruvona Mahatmyam’ tells the legend behind the Onam festival, and the story has been sourced from Vamana Purranam,” said Unnikrishnan Namboothiri.

The story starts with Bali addressing his Asura court after capturing the heavens. Sukracharya, the Guru of Asuras advises Bali to seek the blessings of his grandfather Prahlada to establish his kingdom and rule the three worlds. Prahlada, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu advises Bali to adhere to Dharma. The rule of Bali brings righteousness and equality in the world and people start adoring him. Meanwhile Aditi, mother of the Devas approaches Kashyapa to save her children who have been banished from heaven. On Kashyapa’s advice she starts meditating Lord Vishnu who assures to reincarnate and save the Devas.

As Mahabali performs Viswajit Yaga, Mahavishnu arrives there as Vamana and asks three steps of land. As Bali agrees, Vamana grows in size and measures the whole of earth and heaven in two steps. When Vamana asks where he should measure the third step, Mahabali shows his head and Vamana banishes him to netherworld, after granting a boon to visit his people every year. “In the first part, Mahabali appears in ‘Kathi’ vesham, the attire of villainous character, and later transforms into Pacha vesham which represents ‘Satvika’ after turning virtuous,” said Unnikrishnan.