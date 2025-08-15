Fifth-grader forced to run outdoors for being late to school in Kochi

KOCHI: In a disturbing incident, a Class 5 student was allegedly forced to run in the sun and later confined to a dark room for arriving late to school on Thursday.

The student’s family, residents of Kakkanad, accused Cochin Public School, in Thrikkakara, of subjecting the child to harsh correctional measures.

“Latecomers were singled out and their names entered in a ‘latecomers’ register’ before being made to run laps around the school ground. I completed two rounds before being moved to a dark room,” the student said.

“I had been reprimanded four times in recent days for arriving late. The principal came into the room, switched on the lights, and said my parents would be summoned, to teach me a lesson,” he added.

Following the initial allegation, the family stopped pursuing the matter.

“It’s over now. We had a complaint against the principal which we raised with the school management,” said Pareeth, the grandfather of the child.

“We have not approached the police and have not decided on doing so,” he added.

Meanwhile, the school administration termed the measures as part of a routine.

“This is not a form of punishment. The principal asked the children to jog as part of regular exercise, and they participated in good spirit,” a staff member said, on condition of anonymity.

“Both the school management and the PTA have supported the use of such minor disciplinary measures, and the other claims are baseless,” he added.