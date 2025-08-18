Gridlock on Thrissur-Ernakulam NH stretch eases but potholes resurface

KOCHI: Motorists and commuters travelling on the Thrissur-Ernakulam route had a respite on Sunday from the heavy traffic congestion over the past several days, even as the temporary fillings on the service road at Muringoor started giving way in heavy rains.

“There were traffic jams in Chirangara, Muringoor and Amballoor, but they were not as bad as the ones reported in the previous days. Despite the gridlocks, we managed to cover the Thrissur-Ernakulam section in two hours,” said Gireesh M, who travelled to Velloor in Thrissur and back to attend a private function.

While small- and medium-sized vehicles were redirected on the previous days, no such measures were needed on Sunday. “The 15-hour traffic block experienced on Thursday night onwards was mainly due to the overturning of a timber-laden lorry.