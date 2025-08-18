Gridlock on Thrissur-Ernakulam NH stretch eases but potholes resurface

KOCHI: Motorists and commuters travelling on the Thrissur-Ernakulam route had a respite on Sunday from the heavy traffic congestion over the past several days, even as the temporary fillings on the service road at Muringoor started giving way in heavy rains.
“There were traffic jams in Chirangara, Muringoor and Amballoor, but they were not as bad as the ones reported in the previous days. Despite the gridlocks, we managed to cover the Thrissur-Ernakulam section in two hours,” said Gireesh M, who travelled to Velloor in Thrissur and back to attend a private function.
While small- and medium-sized vehicles were redirected on the previous days, no such measures were needed on Sunday. “The 15-hour traffic block experienced on Thursday night onwards was mainly due to the overturning of a timber-laden lorry.
There was relatively less traffic congestion at Muringoor on Sunday. But the temporary fillings don’t stand a chance against the heavy flow of vehicles, including heavy ones. It was raining heavily today, and the potholes have begun to resurface,” a senior police officer with Koratty station said.“NHAI should resurface the section as soon as the rain subsides.
We will divert traffic and give them six hours. See what happened at Perambra where the construction of an underpass is progressing. That stretch has asphalt and no major gridlock was witnessed,” the officer added.
Meanwhile, while the Muringoor area saw some improvement, Amballur junction continued to experience slow traffic due to the poor condition of the road and slush. This was made worse by vehicles from Chimmini dam and Kalloor side merging at the junction. Despite these challenges, Sunday’s traffic flow offers a glimmer of hope that with proper repairs, the frequent traffic woes on this key highway can be resolved.