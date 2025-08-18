Jude and Co to come up with a film on missing M V Kairali

KOCHI: The mystery surrounding the disappearance of the MV Kairali and its subsequent developments is set to be adapted into a film. The film, 'M.V. Kairali: The Enduring Mystery', being directed by Jude Anthony Joseph, was announced by Confluence Media on Monday.
The film's script has been written by American writer James Wright, along with Jude and Josie Joseph, a writer and founder of Confluence Media.
Speaking about the film, Jude, the director of '2018, Everyone is a Hero', India's official entry to the 2023 Oscars, said that the film is a tribute to the passengers of the MV Kairali and an attempt to provide a cinematic conclusion to the mystery. "If it had not disappeared, the MV Kairali and its achievements would have become a significant milestone in Kerala's maritime history. It would have been a source of great pride for us. But everything changed. 51 lives were lost, and many families were left in distress.
By filming the story of M.V. Kairali, I hope my effort will be a comfort to those families. This will also be our tribute to the passengers of the ship," he said, hoping that this never-ending investigation can be brought to a conclusion, at least through film.
The film is based on a book, 'The Master Mariner', authored by Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Joseph (retd.), son of Mariadas Joseph, the captain of the missing ship. The English and Malayalam versions of this book will be released in Kochi on August 25.
The MV Kairali was a modern cargo ship built in Norway and owned by the Kerala Shipping Corporation. The ship set sail from Goa on 30 June 1979, carrying iron ore. There were 51 people on board, including a woman and her small child. The ship disappeared after sending its last message on July 3. It was on its way to Djibouti, from where it was due to head to its final destination, Rostock, in East Germany. 23 people on board were from Kerala.
"I wrote this book to bring an end to a lifelong suffering. The disappearance of the ship impacted a 15-year-old boy, as he lost his father and guide forever. The families of those on board were plunged into misery and severe financial crisis due to continuous reports and media speculation that the ship might have been hijacked," said Thomas.
"This book is not just for me, but for all those 49 families who are still waiting in hope for the return of their loved ones," he said.