Jude and Co to come up with a film on missing M V Kairali

KOCHI: The mystery surrounding the disappearance of the MV Kairali and its subsequent developments is set to be adapted into a film. The film, 'M.V. Kairali: The Enduring Mystery', being directed by Jude Anthony Joseph, was announced by Confluence Media on Monday.

The film's script has been written by American writer James Wright, along with Jude and Josie Joseph, a writer and founder of Confluence Media.



Speaking about the film, Jude, the director of '2018, Everyone is a Hero', India's official entry to the 2023 Oscars, said that the film is a tribute to the passengers of the MV Kairali and an attempt to provide a cinematic conclusion to the mystery. "If it had not disappeared, the MV Kairali and its achievements would have become a significant milestone in Kerala's maritime history. It would have been a source of great pride for us. But everything changed. 51 lives were lost, and many families were left in distress.

By filming the story of M.V. Kairali, I hope my effort will be a comfort to those families. This will also be our tribute to the passengers of the ship," he said, hoping that this never-ending investigation can be brought to a conclusion, at least through film.

The film is based on a book, 'The Master Mariner', authored by Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Joseph (retd.), son of Mariadas Joseph, the captain of the missing ship. The English and Malayalam versions of this book will be released in Kochi on August 25.