Kodungallur bus stops get comfy seats, thanks to Tilakan’s campaign

KOCHI: Like in the rest of the state, the bus shelters in Kodungallur, the border town between Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, featured round steel rods. The steel rods were posing only difficulty to commuters, who couldn’t sit properly on them and many got scared of slipping and falling down.

However, the bus stops in Kodungallur have all changed and now boast comfortable seating for the passengers waiting for buses, thanks to the solo efforts of C S Tilakan, a Kodungallur native and a consumer rights activist. His efforts even inspired local MLA, Adv V R Sunilkumar, to spearhead the creation of a modern bus shelter at Chandapura. This new shelter is a world-class facility, boasting comfortable chairs, free Wi-Fi, music, and a mother’s room.

Tilakan, who has spent over three decades fighting for consumer rights, began his mission in 2022 after witnessing elderly people and school students struggling to balance themselves on the precarious rods. He launched a sustained campaign, starting with a letter to Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh. His persistence paid off when the LSGD principal secretary issued a government order directing the replacement of the “unscientific” round steel rods with proper seating.

Despite the directive, the bus shelters remained unchanged. But Tilakan was undeterred.“I was determined and followed up the matter with the respective MLAs and municipal councillors, which has now finally borne fruit,” he explains.

“Now all the bus stops in my hometown have comfortable seats. The last of the round steel rod was replaced with flat seating at Vadakkenada bus stop before the Taluk office last month. The Chandapura bus shelter before the municipal bus stand now boasts world-class standards. Waiting for buses is no more a tiresome affair, but a pleasant experience,” the 79-year-old said, with a beaming smile.