ED hands over attached assets to Kandala Co-operative Bank

KOCHI: In a significant development in the Kandala Co-operative Bank case, assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from the accused were officially handed over to the bank on Thursday. Led by deputy director S Simi, the handover took place at the ED’s Kochi zonal office.

ED had initiated an investigation against N Bhasurangan, the-then president of the bank, along with other officials, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2023.

The probe followed multiple FIRs registered for alleged offences of cheating under the Indian Penal Code.

“Investigation under PMLA revealed that Bhasurangan and his associates unlawfully gained at the expense of the Kandala Service Co-operative Bank by engaging in several financial irregularities,” said a source with ED.

Based on the probe, the agency conducted searches at the bank’s office and the residences of key individuals linked to the bank on November 8 and 9, 2023.

The raids led to the seizure of electronic devices, movable assets including gold and a vehicle, and various incriminating documents. Following this, the ED initiated steps for restoration or restitution of the properties and in pursuance of order issued by the Kerala HC.