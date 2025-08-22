Safe Kochi project to be expanded to all 96 local bodies

KOCHI: The Safe Kochi project, a joint initiative of the local self-government and police departments to prevent illegal waste dumping and tackle crime, will be expanded to all 96 local bodies in Ernakulam district. The project, which was launched in Kochi city, involves installing CCTV cameras to monitor vulnerable locations.

“Local bodies continue to face problems with waste being dumped in public even after repeated awareness measures. Proper surveillance and monitoring of vulnerable areas can help ensure compliance with rules and deter antisocial activities. Public-private partnership will allow LSGDs to implement surveillance effectively and at much lower cost – in association with law-enforcement agencies,” an official with the police department said.

As part of the project, Kochi corporation has installed as many as 110 CCTV cameras.

“The plan is to install 148 CCTV cameras, with at least two in each division. Using the 110 that have been installed, we have identified violators and imposed fines,” said T K Ashraf, chairperson of the corporation’s health standing committee. He said that 28 cameras will be installed in the next two weeks. The project is being implemented using the plan funds of local bodies. Technical support is provided by the police department.

“We have also tied up with cable TV operators, KSEB, and other agencies for improved operations and to reduce the cost of setting up facilities. Local bodies can decide on the number of cameras depending on the funds at their disposal. The locations are monitored by police as well as local bodies,” a police officer said.

Thrikkakara municipality has installed 130 CCTV cameras. “Under the project, Rs 70 lakh has been allocated for the first phase of camera installation in Thrikkakara municipality. Vulnerable spots will be monitored 24/7. This will allow for immediate and strict action to be taken against those who break rules,” said Unni Kakkanad, a councillor with the municipality.

Panchayats including Kadungalloor, Kumbalam, Chellanam, Mulavukad, and municipalities such as Tripunitura, Angamaly, Muvattupuzha and others have also been implementing the project.

Keeping Watch

Key local bodies and the extent of their implementation of Safe Kochi project

Kochi corporation: 138*

Thrikkakara: 130

Kalamassery: 86

Eloor - 84

Kothamangalam:60

* Including 28 CCTV cameras proposed to be installed before Onam