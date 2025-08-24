Foundation laid for Adani Logistics Park; Flipkart acquires 30 out of 70 acres

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony of the Adani Logistics Park, by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, in Kalamassery on Saturday. The Rs 600-crore project is to be set up on a total of 70 acres between HMT and Government Medical College, Kalamassery. Of the 70 acres, 30 acres has been acquired by Flipkart.

The park that aims to develop the state into a hub of industrial and logistic developments will facilitate key operations like reducing transportation costs, enable just-in-time operations, and enhance export capabilities across key sectors including e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail. It will also include sustainable practices like EV charging stations, smart logistic solutions and digital integration.

During the inaugural function, Pinarayi highlighted how big projects like these would help in developing the state into an international industrial hub. “There was a time when Kerala was labelled an anti-investor friendly state. But now, the state is first in the country in terms of ease of doing business. The project is expected to create more than 13 lakh job opportunities,” he said.

“As part of the investor’s year project, about 4 lakh investments have happened in the state. Investments worth Rs 23,000 crore and 7.5 lakh job opportunities have been created so far,” he added.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that with the Invest Kerala Conclave, investments of Rs 35.284.75 crore have been made in the state so far. “This has also created over 5,000 job opportunities,” he added.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, industries department principal secretary Mohammad Hanish M P M, Kalamassery municipal chairperson Seema Kannan, GCDA chairperson K Chandran Pillai, medical college ward councillor K K Sasi, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone CEO Aswini Gupta, Warehousing and Adani Agri Logistics Limited business head Pankaj Bharadwaj attended the event among others.