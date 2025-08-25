PWD’s stopgap measures for fixing roads come under fire in Kochi

KOCHI: The stretch of the Aluva-Munnar road at Cochin Bank Junction remains in deplorable condition, despite the flood of complaints from residents and motorists. Albeit being the link to key locations including Kalamassery Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kinfra Park, HMT, etc., the public works department (PWD), which manages the road, has failed to properly restore it.

According to Liji C K, president of Edathala grama panchayat, the local body has been writing to PWD officials, asking them to address issues such as potholes and cracks on the road. “We have been approaching PWD officials for around a year. This is a major route. However, the department has not taken any action yet. Even the work that was initiated a few months back has not been completed,” she said.

Bus operators and passengers have also been raising complaints about the poor condition of the road. Though TNIE tried to contact PWD officials, they were unreachable.

Shabeer, a local resident, said the department has been carrying out temporary fixes, without offering a permanent solution. “We complain when potholes appear. After a point, PWD officials arrive with stopgap solutions to hide the gapping holes. This has been continuing for a while now,” he said.

Liji added that the monsoon has exacerbated the situation. “The panchayat can direct the PWD to come up with better solutions. And in such situations it is duty-bound to step in. However, department officials haven’t acted on our complaints,” she said.

Shabeer and other residents have also taken up the matter with the district collector.