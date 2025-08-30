Migrant worker crushed to death while unloading glass sheets in Kochi

KOCHI: A migrant worker was crushed to death while unloading a bundle of glass sheets at the godown of a glass shop in Kalamassery. Assam native Anil Patnaik, 36, died in the accident that took place at Glass World near Poojari Valavu in Kalamassery around 11.50pm on Thursday.

Seven employees, including Anil, were unloading the glass sheets from the lorry that had arrived from Chennai, said one of the staffers.

While unloading the last bundle, Anil tried to break the rope holding the sheets from the front. However, around 18 sheets of glass fell on him, pinning him to the lorry’s side panels, said the employee.

A fire and rescue services personnel with Eloor fire station said they got a distress call via the control room around 12.05am.

“Squads from the Eloor and Thrikkakara fire stations rushed to the scene. We carefully cut and removed the glass sheets to free Anil,” said the official, adding, “He had lost a significant amount of blood by then, mainly from a severe head wound. His condition was critical by the time we arrived.” As per the Kalamassery MCH authorities, Anil was brought around 2am. The doctors declared him brought dead.

“The body was moved to the mortuary around 2.30am. After inquest and postmortem procedures, it was handed over to Kalamassery police,” she said.

He is survived by wife and two children who live in his hometown. His family has been notified of his death.