17 AMRUT projects in Kochi get administrative nod

KOCHI: As many as 17 of the 24 projects announced under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the city have received administrative approval totalling Rs 305.36 crore, according to Mayor A Anilkumar.

Work has started on five of the 15 water supply projects approved, he said.

“The Kerala Water Authority is yet to complete the tender process for seven of the 15 projects, including the distribution chain from the 40-lakh litre overhead tank at Kaloor and the 17-lakh litre overhead tank at Pachalam.

We have instructed the KWA that road-cutting and pipe-laying work shouldn’t be carried out without permission from the corporation,” he said while speaking at a review meeting on Sunday.

The mayor added that the work will be completed before the monsoon season.

PROJECT overview