‘Celebration of interfaith cooperation’: Kadavumbagam Synagogue reopened

KOCHI: Kadavumbagam Synagogue, a once-forgotten Jewish synagogue built in the 1200s, was reopened to the public on Sunday. Abandoned in 1972 after a majority of the Jewish residents in Kochi left for Israel, the synagogue had been in a shambles until its caretaker Elias Josephai launched its renovation in 2003.

At the Thanksgiving function held on Sunday, like-minded and kind-hearted individuals from the Hindu, Christian, Muslim and Jewish communities from across the country who helped with the synagogue’s renovation were commemorated.

“The event marks a celebration of interfaith cooperation,” said Chris Hodges, American Consul General to India, the chief guest, who cut the ribbon. The delegates lit the Hanukkah candle at the inaugural function, which was attended by Rabbi Abraham Cooper, representative of Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), Brigitte Chataignier, a french mohiniyattam artist, Joel Weinberger (who is closely associated with the synagogue), Swami Sri Hari Prasad of Vishnu Mohan Foundation and representatives of different communities.

On the occasion, ‘Courage to Remember’ a memorial photo exhibition on the Holocaust, was also inaugurated. Being conducted by the SWC, the event will be held in the synagogue for two weeks.