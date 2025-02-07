The joy of birding

Birding, or birdwatching, is more than a hobby; it is a journey into the intricate beauty of the natural world. This simple act of observing birds in their habitats offers lessons in patience, attentiveness, and wonder. Every bird is a living connection to ecosystems and environments far removed from our own daily lives.
At its heart, birding is about identification. Learning to recognise species by their physical features, unique behaviours, and distinct calls is a skill that deepens with time and effort. For beginners, the process can be as rewarding as it is humbling. Each encounter, whether with a common sparrow or an elusive migratory species, becomes a moment of discovery. Over time, birders learn not only to identify but also to appreciate the subtle differences that make each species unique.
My own journey into birding began in the enchanting Curi-Cancha Reserve in Costa Rica, where I witnessed the brilliance of toucans, quetzals, guans, and the blue-crowned motmot. Costa Rica, with its remarkable biodiversity, is a birder’s paradise, hosting over 930 species.
After this transformative experience, my perspective shifted when I read The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan. In 2016, amid the noise of social media and a world seemingly divided, Tan turned to the quiet solace of observing birds in her yard. What began as an escape became a profound exercise in mindfulness and connection.
Inspired, I began noticing the visitors to my own backyard, discovering the meditative joy of watching and wondering. This mirrored a project at SAP Labs India — a book capturing the birds of our lush 26-acre campus in Whitefield. Authored by two passionate colleagues, it celebrated the rich avian life surrounding us daily.
The literature on birding is vast and varied, each work offering a unique lens into the world of birds. Salim Ali’s The Book of Indian Birds revolutionised ornithology in India, sparking widespread interest in the country’s avian diversity. First published in 1941, it provided an accessible guide for bird enthusiasts, emphasising observation in the field rather than specimen collection.
Globally, works like David Allen Sibley’s The Sibley Guide to Birds have set new benchmarks. With detailed illustrations and insights into 810 species across North America, Sibley’s books blend scientific precision with artistic brilliance, making them invaluable for both novices and experts.
Equally fascinating is Jennifer Ackerman’s The Bird Way, which delves into the remarkable intelligence and behaviours of birds. Ackerman explores traits once thought uniquely human, such as deception, collaboration, and even playfulness. Her work reveals the complex social dynamics and cognitive abilities of birds, challenging our understanding of intelligence and evolution. From drumming woodpeckers to gift-giving crows, each anecdote reaffirms the incredible diversity of avian life.
Bird literature — from John James Audubon’s exquisite The Birds of America to Rachel Carson’s groundbreaking Silent Spring — has played a pivotal role in conservation. Carson’s work, for instance, highlighted the dangers of pesticides, leading to significant environmental reforms. Such books remind us of the delicate balance we must maintain to preserve our planet.
Birding is not merely about seeing birds but about experiencing the rhythm of life. Waking up before dawn to catch the first calls of the day is more than an exercise in discipline; it’s a reminder of nature’s cycles. Watching migratory birds return year after year underscores the predictability and wonder of the natural world. These moments ground us, offering clarity in an often chaotic existence.
In birding, we find a profound metaphor for life. The patience to observe, the curiosity to learn, and the humility to accept that we are part of a larger ecosystem—these lessons are invaluable. As Salim Ali once inspired a generation to look up and listen, may we too embrace the avian world, finding in it not only beauty but also a call to protect and cherish the fragile threads that connect us all.