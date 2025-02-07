The joy of birding

Birding, or birdwatching, is more than a hobby; it is a journey into the intricate beauty of the natural world. This simple act of observing birds in their habitats offers lessons in patience, attentiveness, and wonder. Every bird is a living connection to ecosystems and environments far removed from our own daily lives.

At its heart, birding is about identification. Learning to recognise species by their physical features, unique behaviours, and distinct calls is a skill that deepens with time and effort. For beginners, the process can be as rewarding as it is humbling. Each encounter, whether with a common sparrow or an elusive migratory species, becomes a moment of discovery. Over time, birders learn not only to identify but also to appreciate the subtle differences that make each species unique.

My own journey into birding began in the enchanting Curi-Cancha Reserve in Costa Rica, where I witnessed the brilliance of toucans, quetzals, guans, and the blue-crowned motmot. Costa Rica, with its remarkable biodiversity, is a birder’s paradise, hosting over 930 species.

After this transformative experience, my perspective shifted when I read The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan. In 2016, amid the noise of social media and a world seemingly divided, Tan turned to the quiet solace of observing birds in her yard. What began as an escape became a profound exercise in mindfulness and connection.