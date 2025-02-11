Ferry back in service, but lack of lighting hits Mattancherry jetty terminal

KOCHI: The boat service to Mattancherry resumed last week after nearly six years, providing residents and tourists a quicker travel option compared to the long-winding and tiring road journey. However, a lack of lighting turns the renovated Mattancherry terminal completely dark once dusk sets in.

None of the streetlights installed by the Kochi corporation on the terminal premises are functional. Worse, the boat jetty at Mattancherry, renovated at a cost of Rs 78 lakh, is yet to get a power connection.

“There are three streetlights outside the terminal building and one inside the facility. But none of them are functional. The last boat from Mattancherry to Ernakulam departs at 7.30pm. Ferry commuters, especially the elderly, are finding it difficult to wade through the darkness to catch the boat. A couple of passengers have already tripped over. Also, there are many tourists visiting the historical town and they are put to hardship while sailing back to the mainland late evening,” rued M M Abbas, president of the West Kochi Passengers’ Association.

The issue was pointed out to the authorities during the inauguration of the renovated terminal on February 4, but no action has been initiated so far, he complained. When contacted, a senior official with the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) said, “We’ve applied for the electricity connection but the KSEB is yet to provide the same. We’re facing difficulty operating the night service.”

Kochi Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya, who represents the Mattancherry ward, said she has received many complaints in this regard.“I’ve already directed the KSEB officials to repair the streetlights. I will pursue the matter on a war footing and ensure that the streetlights are functional soon,” she said.

The large deposits of silt in the backwater channel post the 2018 flood had forced the authorities to suspend the boat services to the tourist destination for nearly six years, with the irrigation department failing to carry out timely dredging. Finally, the SWTD carried out a minimal dredging using a silt pusher machine and resumed the boat services. However, the services can be operated only during high tide.

Ernakulam-Mattanchery boat timings

From Ernakulam From Mattanchery

2.20pm 3 pm

3.55pm 4.35 pm

5.20pm 6 pm

6.45pm 7.30 pm