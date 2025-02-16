Police rescue abducted baby after two-hour operation, two held

KOCHI: After a daring two-hour-long operation, Ernakulam Rural police rescued a one-month-old baby of Bihar natives from kidnappers on Friday. Officers also nabbed two suspects, identified as Rinki, 20, a transgender person, and Rashidul Haq, 29 — both of them hailing from Assam.

According to police, they received information of the abduction around 8 pm on Friday. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 70,000 from the parents for the infant’s release. Acting swiftly, officers revealed the crime gallery of Aluva East police station to the parents, which led to the identification of Rinki. A police team then reached Rinki’s rented house in Aluva, but she and her accomplice had already fled with the child.

Under the direction of Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena, officers launched an extensive search operation. They analysed several CCTV footage and conducted checks at railway stations, bus stands, airports, and along the district’s borders. Around 10 pm, officers intercepted the suspects’ vehicle near Koratty and rescued the infant.

The preliminary investigation suggests the accused planned to take the child to Assam, after reaching Thrissur.