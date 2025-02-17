Massive fire breaks out in Pukkattupady waste dumping area

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out at a waste dumping area in Pukkattupady, Aluva, on Monday early morning, with flames raging for over 13 hours. The fire was first spotted around 4am and was fully extinguished only by 5.30pm after relentless efforts by 11 units and fire fighters from various fire stations. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

According to a firefighter at Aluva fire station, local residents alerted the fire station at 4.05am after they noticed thick smoke and flames.

Initially, two units rushed to the scene, but the intensity of the blaze made it impossible to contain. Additional units and fire force personnel from Eloor, Thrikkakara, Pattimattom, Gandhinagar, Muvattupuzha, Mattancherry, Kaloorkkad, Thodupuzha, and Angamaly were then called in to assist with the rescue operation.

“The waste dumping site, spanning approximately 1.5 acres, is reportedly owned by Basheer, a local resident. The site was filled with scrap materials, plastic waste, hospital refuse, sanitizer bottles, and other flammable items,” said a firefighter who participated in the operation.

Residents had lodged multiple complaints about the waste dumping in the area, prompting the panchayat to issue a stop memo. However, it remains unclear whether the site was operating legally or illegally, the firefighter added.