Ekm RTO, two agents arrested for accepting bribe from bus operator

KOCHI: In a big catch, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has arrested Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and two agents for demanding and accepting bribe from a private bus operator. The arrested persons are Ernakulam RTO T M Jerson, and agents Saji and Ramapadiyar.

The complainant in the case is the manager of a private passenger bus firm owned by his friend.

The permit of their bus plying between Chellanam and Fort Kochi had expired recently. Following this, the complainant filed an application for extending the permit at the RTO office. He had also requested to transfer the route permit to another bus operated by the same firm. Following the request, the permit was extended provisionally till February 6. However, after the due date, the permit was not permanently extended despite several requests.

Last month, Ramapadiyar, an agent who is a close associate of Jerson, approached the complainant promising to extend the permit if `25,000 is paid as bribe. The complainant was asked to pay Rs 5,000 as initial instalment and a liquor bottle to another agent named Saji. However, the complainant approached VACB and informed about the bribe demand made by RTO.

The Vigilance laid a trap and arrested Saji and Ramapadiyar while accepting bribe in front of RTO office. The duo confessed that they took money as directed by Jerson. Soon, Jerson was taken into custody and shifted to VACB office in Kathrikadavu. The subsequent raid at Jerson’s residence led to the seizure of Rs 60,000 in cash and over 50 bottles of expensive liquor.

“Jerson was under our radar for past several months. It was found that he had purchased land in various parts of the state. Apart from this, he has made several other investments. The wealth amassed by the MVD officer will be assessed. We are also looking into involvement of other MVD officers,” VACB SP S Sasidharan said.

The arrested persons will be produced before the Vigilance Court on Thursday. Later, the investigation team will seek the custody of the arrested persons for a detailed interrogation.

In the last four months alone, nine government officers in the district were arrested by VACB while accepting bribe.