Global giants set to light up Invest Kerala summit

KOCHI: Global corporate players are descending on Kochi for the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025) set to begin at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre on Friday. Leading the list are Google Cloud, Blackstone Private Equity, Cognizant, Rexgen, and Norway-based Eltorque. Ministerial delegations from Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Zimbabwe will also be participating.

According to Industries Minister P Rajeeve, country-focused sessions will be held during the event to explore investment opportunities from six countries -- Germany, Vietnam, Norway, UAE, France and Malaysia.

“Besides, ambassadors from 24 countries are expected to attend the summit,” Rajeeve said.

The summit will see 3,000 delegates attending various sessions and the B2B meetings planned on the sidelines.

“IKGS will host a total of 29 special sessions, besides an engaging exhibition of 100 plus enterprises reflecting the focus sectors. The panel sessions at IKGS will showcase Kerala’s industrial success stories and public sector enterprises. There will also be an attractive display of handicrafts from Kerala’s traditional sectors,” the minister said.

Business meetings will be held with company heads and expressions of interest (EoI) signed. “The details regarding the number of EoIs signed and the investments generated as part of the summit will be revealed on the last day of the summit,” the minister said.

More than 200 speakers from all sectors will give talks, he added.

The inaugural session will be addressed by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Jayant Chaudhary.