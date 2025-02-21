Kochi: Mattancherry man accused in MDMA case arrested

KOCHI: Police on Thursday arrested a Mattancherry native who had been absconding in a case related to the seizure of 201g of MDMA in Angamaly. The arrested person is Faisal, 44, who was the prime accused in the case related to the seizure of MDMA from a tourist bus at Angamaly in May 2024.

According to police, Faisal was hiding in Himachal Pradesh after the incident. Even though the police team reached Himachal Pradesh to trace Faisal, he could not be found. He was arrested when he returned to Kerala.

Faisal and his friend Vibin smuggled drugs from Bengaluru after procuring them from a Nigerian national.

It was Faisal who invested money in the drug business. Police had earlier arrested Vibin and Nigerian national Rengnard Paul alias Captain alias Cook in the case. Paul reached India on a student visa and was overstaying in the country even after the expiry of the visa.