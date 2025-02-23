Woman falls off scooter, fatally hit by car in Kalamassery

KOCHI: A 41-year-old woman died after she fell off the two-wheeler she was riding and got struck by a car in Kalamassery on Saturday. The deceased is Bushra Beevi of Vazhakkala, Kakkanad.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred around 1.20pm while Bushra was going towards Manalimukku on NAD Road.

Her scooter got stuck between the concreted road and the interlocked section. Bushra, who lost control of her scooter, fell onto the road and got hit by an oncoming car.

Residents rushed her to Kalamassery Medical College. However, she succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, relatives and local residents blamed the poor road construction for the accident.