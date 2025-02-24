Kerala opposition alleges lapses in corporation’s canal revival projects

KOCHI: Opposition councillors have alleged lapses in Kochi corporation’s canal-rejuvenation projects.

According to opposition leader Antony Kureethara, the civic body received administrative approval for rejuvenation of five canals in 2019, following the 2018 floods.

“But that activity and work on the Konthuruthy canal are yet to be completed even though a DPR for the 1,528 crore project was prepared,” he said.

UDF councillors accused the mayor of conducting seminars and exhibitions, instead of completing the projects.

“The mayor is trying to divert attention by organising seminars on new canal projects, without even being able to complete revival of the ‘chantakulam’ at Ernakulam Market, which is just 700 metres long,” he added.

Parliamentary party secretary M G Aristotle said that even the `180 crore Amrut project for the TP Canal is yet to be completed, urging revival of the market canal.

Canal expo

The six-day exhibition on the history of the Thevara-Perandoor canal, organised by the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-Hed) as part of the United Nations Environment Programme, will conclude on Tuesday. The exhibition, being held at Subhash Park, aims to create public awareness on the significance and history of the canal.