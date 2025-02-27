German band to charm Kochi with Early Music today

KOCHI: Kochi is set to experience an exceptional musical evening as The Playfords, a renowned German ensemble, take the stage at the Chavara Cultural Centre on Thursday at 7pm.

Known for their unique fusion of Early Music, folk, and jazz-inspired improvisation, the band brings the rich sounds of the 16th and 17th centuries to life with remarkable flair.

“The Playfords are celebrated for their dynamic performances on historical instruments such as the viola da gamba, chitarrone, recorders, baroque violin, and baroque guitar,” says an organiser.

“Their music, deeply rooted in history yet refreshingly contemporary, promises an evening of danceable tunes and captivating rhythms.”

Adding a Indian touch to the evening, veena exponent Arunitha Mohan will join the band, to present a blend of Indian and German traditional musi c. The event — hosted by Goethe-Zentrum in collaboration with Chavara Cultural Centre and the Goethe-Institut — is open to the public, and entry is free. Seats are limited. For e-passes, visit trivandrum.german.in.