‘I am simply a storyteller, I don’t consider myself an activist’ says filmmaker Krishand R K

KOCHI: From his debut feature, Vrithakrithiyulla Chathuram, to the critically acclaimed Aavasavyuham, Krishand R K has consistently crafted films that challenge conventions and leave an impact on his audience. Both films earned him recognition at the national and state levels and were featured in the competition section at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Krishand, who is an associate professor at IIT Bombay, yet again made a buzz at the recent IFFK with his latest film, Sungsuvinte Sangarsha Ghadana - The Art of Warfare, which explores the futility of war.

TNIE sits down with Krishand to discuss Sungsuvinte Sangarsha Ghadana, his filmmaking process, and what lies ahead. Excerpts:

What inspired you to adapt Sun Tzu’s 'The Art of War' into a Malayalam gangster film?

The book is essentially a manual that offers a set of skills and strategies related to warfare and military tactics. It’s a guide to how actions are planned and executed — like how a general deploys soldiers or a king uses a commander. The famous saying ‘Keep your friends close and your enemies closer’ originates from this text.

Delving into it, I wanted to explore the relevance of war today and its concepts in a different way. The idea was to ask questions like: Is war necessary? Is war an art?

At first, I considered adapting The Art of War as a sports film. Later, I thought of setting it in an IT company, imagining how the dynamics of corporate hierarchies could reflect the ideas in the book. Eventually, however, it evolved into a gangster flick. A local gang appeared to be the perfect setting because it shows a hierarchical ecosystem — with a king, a general, soldiers, and enemies. That structure got me hooked.