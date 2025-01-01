Man held for swindling Rs 5 lakh from recruitment agency in Kochi

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 54-year-old for allegedly swindling `5 lakh from his employers while working at a recruitment agency in Kochi.

The arrested person is Raju K R, a native of Mattathoor, Thrissur. The accused was working as an agent at a recruitment agency in Kochi.

He was given Rs 5 lakh by his employer to hand it over to another agency based in Mumbai as part of recruitment drivers during FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. However, the accused did not hand over the money and absconded.

Ernakulam Central Police recently received information that Raju was working with another recruitment firm at Ravipuram, Kochi.

He was taken into custody from the office of the agency. Raju was involved in a similar fraud in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.