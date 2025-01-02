Dogged determination cracks Vadakara hit-and-run case

KOCHI: In one of the most meticulously investigated cases by the Kerala Police last year, a hit-and-run incident in Vadakara that claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman and left her 9-year-old granddaughter in a coma was finally solved.

After investigations leaning on technological approaches failed, the police turned to conventional methods to identify the vehicle involved in the tragedy.

The incident occurred on February 17, when Baby and her granddaughter, Drishna, were crossing the national highway at Charode near Vadakara. A speeding car hit them, fleeing the scene before bystanders could act.

Baby succumbed to her injuries, and Drishna remains in a coma, undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. A hit-and-run case was registered at the local police station.

Initial investigations included reviewing multiple CCTV recordings and collecting mobile tower dump data, but the only clue police could gather was that a white car was involved.

The case gained public attention when it came to the notice of the Kerala High Court and the Human Rights Commission. Both intervened and sought regular updates on the case’s progress. Subsequently, in August, the police formed a special investigation team led by V V Benny, deputy superintendent of police (Crime Branch).

“We began with a detailed plan, exploring all possibilities of how the car owner might have concealed the accident,” Benny explains.

The team coordinated with the Motor Vehicle Department, insurance companies, workshops, and spare parts shops to gather leads.