A freaky, kooky ‘hidden’ nook in Kochi

KOCHI: The name by itself piques curiosity – hidDen Cafe. The setting, too, is equally amusing, with a vibrant blend of nature, art, and machines.

As the name suggests, the café is ‘hidden’ near Metro Pillar 376 in Edappally, and offers a cut-off ambience bang in the middle of the urban hubbub.

The gates are done with automobile parts, creating an air of mystery. Upon entering, one goes through a traditional Kerala tharavadu door adorned with mural art. Inside a stunning blue Buddha sculpture welcomes one.

The interiors scream creativity, coloured gravel on the floor, tinted glass table stands placed near trees, and art-themed tables with paintings varying from Super Star Rajnikanth and Uma Thurman from Pulp Fiction to Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’.

The lush greenery enhances the cafe’s charm, creating a fantastical atmosphere. Stone-themed wash areas evoke a natural jungle with a waterfall effect, plants,and intricate detailing. Overall, the place has a freaky, kooky vibe to the whole place. Yes, the Instragrammable type.

The cafe’s managing partner Shani (prefers to use only his first name) says the interior design is a reflection of his team’s personal passions. “I am an instrumentation engineer, and I am passionate about machines. The murals here are by my partners Sreejith and Rohit, who are artists. Then, we are all nature lovers. The washbasins were crafted by our friend Jobin, who is a sculptor. That explains the melange,” he smiles.