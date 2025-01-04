Scarcity of red soil stalls work on Edappally-Moothakunnam NH

KOCHI: A dearth of red soil has halted midway the construction activities of the Rs 1,618-crore project to widen the 26-km long Edappally-Moothakunnam NH 66 stretch into a six-lane highway, resulting in heavy traffic congestion during peak hours at key stretches.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed 50% of the project, the implementation of which was started in October 2022. However, the shortage of red soil, for filling works, has hit the project, which earlier suffered an initial delay due to land acquisition issues.

What led to the crisis now is the High Court issuing an interim order stopping the quarrying activities while hearing multiple petitions charging that the agency failed to obtain necessary environmental clearance.

“The red soil is crucial for landfilling exercise. We require a total of 18 lakh cubic metre soil for the project. We have got the nod from the Mining and Geology Department for the extraction of 3 lakh cubic metre soil through borrowing activities at Thiruvaniyoor and near-by areas. However, the works have come to a standstill with the court issuing the interim stay for quarrying activities,” said a senior NHAI official.