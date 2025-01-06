Teen swimmer from Kerala's Vaikom aims for world record

KOCHI: Vaikom native Devajith S is set to achieve a remarkable feat-- swimming 9 kilometres from Cherthala Koobel Kadavu in Alappuzha to Vaikom beach in Kottayam on January 18. The 13-year-old is a protege of the Kothamangalam Dolphin Aquatic Club coach Biju Thankappan and programme coordinator Shihab K Sainu.

Though the club has contributed to 21 world records in Vaikom, this will be the first time a native attempts to cross the Vembanad Lake with both hands tied. Devajith is the youngest son of Kadavanthra Station SI Sajeev Kumar and Savita Sajeev, a teacher.

A class VIII student at Poothotta KPMV HSS School, the teen excels in sports and academics. His swimming journey began under his father, before he trained with Shajikumar T and later joined the Kothamangalam Dolphin Aquatic Club to pursue records.

If the weather is favourable, Devajith will be able to swim in about two hours, said Shihab. After six months of intense training under coach Biju, Devajith successfully swam across the Muvattupuzha river.