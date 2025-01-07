Human skull, bones found in fridge of an abandoned house in Kochi

KOCHI: A human skull and bones were discovered from the refrigerator of a deserted house in Chottanikkara during a police inspection following complaints by local residents of antisocial activities.

The house, which belongs to a medical practitioner, had remained locked for around 25 years, police said. The discovery of skeletal remains has triggered speculation of black magic or other such illegal practices. Police said a detailed investigation will look into all possible angles.

According to an officer, the house owner, Philip John, 74, who resides in Vyttila, had not used the property, located at Palace Square, for over two decades. The abandoned house, located on 14 acres of land, had reportedly become a hideout for antisocial elements.

Concerned local residents and ward councillor filed a complaint with Chottanikkara police. Acting on the complaint, police inspected the premises and uncovered the skull and bones in the refrigerator.

“Preliminary examination confirmed that the remains are human. We have summoned the owner for questioning. His children live abroad. A thorough investigation is underway to uncover more details,” a police source said. “A case has been registered, but further details cannot be disclosed at this time. The forensic examination is scheduled for Tuesday, and more information will emerge after that,” Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena said.