P J Antony Cultural Centre in Kochi reopens after renovation

KOCHI: The P J Antony Cultural Centre, named after the illustrious artist who left an indelible mark in Kerala’s stage arts and literature, has been reopened to the public after renovation work on Sunday. A tribute to the first Malayalam actor to win a national award, this centre in Pachalam aims to stand as a hub for cultural expression.

“Antony, who was born and brought up in Pachalam, holds a special place in the hearts of Kochi people. The reformations he brought and his contributions to the field of theatre have influenced us as well. We have always been proud of his performances and achievements. The place is known for him,” says P N Seenulal, the councillor, who represented Pachalam in the Kochi corporation in the 1980s.

The idea of building a memorial for PJ Antony was first proposed in 1980, shortly after his passing. “The proposal was presented in the council by me,” says Seenulal.

“We sent a letter to the state government requesting ownership of the land and began construction step by step. Now, with CSML’s support, we have modernised the space,” he added.

The renovation work was carried out using Rs 7.37 crore funded by the CSML and the facility now features a children’s park, walkways, an open-air theatre, a sports ground, and other amenities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar emphasised the importance of utilising the centre to honour PJ Antony’s legacy.

“Open spaces are important for a city. Once the work is completed, we aim to conduct an annual drama festival at this facility. PJ Antony was a great artist, and we need to utilise the centre in his name for cultural activities and events,” he says.

He added that maintenance work on the ground will be completed soon and opened for sports events as well. Seenulal also stressed the need for the space to prioritise theatre-related activities.

“We should host drama festivals, workshops, and competitions here. Residents are also enthusiastic about it. It helps in empowering artists as well,” he says.