This LP school farm yields fresh food for thought

KOCHI: After class hours, Mercy N George and her students at Government LP School, Neerampuzha, head to the plot of land near the school premises. The children make their way through rows of tomatoes, spinach, pumpkins, ash gourd, cabbage, mangoes, guavas, rambutans, and more.
Come harvest time, the little ones here carry baskets and handpick the best yield from the lot.
This initiative isn’t part of the curriculum. This small school, with just 62 students, has set a healthy example, cultivating fresh produce under the guidance of Mercy and members of the PTA. The 25-cent farm is home to a variety of fruits and vegetables, including noni plants, plantains, jackfruit, and nutmeg, achieving a level of self-sufficiency.
The idea of starting a pesticide-free farm near the school wasn’t just about the ‘go-organic’ trend — it arose from a deeper need. The green drive started when the school spearheaded the revival of a two-acre paddy field nearby with support from Krishi Bhavan.
While the locals eventually took over the effort and continue it to this day, the panchayat recognised the school’s efforts by declaring it a ‘Haritha Vidyalayam’ (Green School). The vegetable farm was born as a solution to a pressing concern: better nutrition for the children.
“As part of the government’s mid-day meal scheme, the funds we received were never enough to provide the children with nutritious food,” says Mercy, who has been teaching at the school since 2020.
“We realised the meals were missing vital nutrients. Instead of just complaining about what we lacked, we decided to take action. We came together to start something of our own — an initiative that would directly benefit the well-being of our students. Now, we are so self-sufficient that we only source potatoes, curry powder, and lentils from outside to make sambar.”
Mercy credits the faculty and PTA members who have been steadfast in their support to the idea of farming.
“Krishi Bhavan helps us with the basics, such as essential agricultural supplies. I simply guided the process to where it stands today — it’s truly a collective effort,” she smiles.
Mercy can often be seen delivering dried and powdered cow dung, along with other manure, on her Activa scooter to the school.Coming from a family deeply involved in farming, the 53-year-old says she felt strongly about providing children with clean, nutritious food.
“Though the children have limited knowledge of agriculture, they are encouraged to participate in every step of the farming process,” says Mercy.
“When they get their hands in the soil, most of them naturally develop a tendency to replicate the practice at home. Some have even started growing their own vegetables at home. Our hope is that this initiative helps instil the value of self-sufficiency and the importance of growing basic food at home, starting from a young age.”