This LP school farm yields fresh food for thought

KOCHI: After class hours, Mercy N George and her students at Government LP School, Neerampuzha, head to the plot of land near the school premises. The children make their way through rows of tomatoes, spinach, pumpkins, ash gourd, cabbage, mangoes, guavas, rambutans, and more.

Come harvest time, the little ones here carry baskets and handpick the best yield from the lot.

This initiative isn’t part of the curriculum. This small school, with just 62 students, has set a healthy example, cultivating fresh produce under the guidance of Mercy and members of the PTA. The 25-cent farm is home to a variety of fruits and vegetables, including noni plants, plantains, jackfruit, and nutmeg, achieving a level of self-sufficiency.

The idea of starting a pesticide-free farm near the school wasn’t just about the ‘go-organic’ trend — it arose from a deeper need. The green drive started when the school spearheaded the revival of a two-acre paddy field nearby with support from Krishi Bhavan.

While the locals eventually took over the effort and continue it to this day, the panchayat recognised the school’s efforts by declaring it a ‘Haritha Vidyalayam’ (Green School). The vegetable farm was born as a solution to a pressing concern: better nutrition for the children.

“As part of the government’s mid-day meal scheme, the funds we received were never enough to provide the children with nutritious food,” says Mercy, who has been teaching at the school since 2020.