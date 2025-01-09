Rekindling a poetic tradition

KOCHI: Those scenes are now lost to posterity. The ones of homesteads where evenings were particularly warm with camaraderie, where the family gathered around a lit lamp to recite prayers and, after that, poetry in a pattern.
This was a game that tested memory, poetic skill, fervour, speed, sharpness, and verbal dexterity. The game evolved as a literary artform called Aksharaslokam, which required players to recite a poem beginning with the first letter of the third line of the previous player’s verse.
Much like the modern Antakshari played with film songs, Aksharaslokam brought together young and old in a shared love for poetry.
It was a matter of pride to win, for which people sought to learn new poems or searched through volumes in a bid to stock up on verses. “Not just in families, but Aksharaslokam sessions were also part of interval periods amidst Pooram festivities, like the 140-year-old Peruvanam Pooram.
These would often be informal gatherings too,” says Dr Ajayya Kumar, COO of Abu Dhabi-based Emircom LLC, who was trained at the Peruvanam-based Kundoor Smaraka Sadas, which was formed in 1982 by K P C Narayanan Bhattathiripad with the patronage of N D Krishnanunni and Kunhunni Mash.
Decline of a tradition
However, times changed, and joint families began to break apart in the 1960s, 70s, and into the late 1980s. One of the casualties was Aksharaslokam, which fell into decline. The shift to new educational methods that discouraged rote learning also contributed to its slump. The passion for poetry as well as Aksharaslokam’s unique charm as a pastime were on the wane.
Revival efforts
Efforts were initiated to counter this decline. Groups were formed to practise Aksharaslokam, and the literary artform was included in school Kalolsavam competitions.
Groups formed across Kerala between the 1980s and early 2000s began coaching thousands of students, starting from lower primary school. “We seek to instil a love for poetry in children, make them recite poems, and encourage them to compose their own verses,” says K N Jayachandran of the Kairali Shloka Rangam, which was set up in 1988 in Edanad, Pala. “We also organise meet-ups with poets and visit schools to get students on the literary path.”
Jayachandran’s granddaughter, Amritavarshini S, who participated in the High School category at Kalolsavam this year, remarks, “I took up Aksharaslokam when I was in Class 1. We also had poets training us.”
Her mother, Anjana J, a teacher at Mattakkara HSS and her trainer, adds, “My family had this as a tradition, which we later converted into a group. Now, at least 25 students join us every year from their early school days.”
Vedika V from Cherpu, Thrissur, who also trained at the Kundoor Smaraka Sadas in Peruvanam, echoes similar sentiments. “There was a period of decline, but thanks to such Aksharashlokam groups, students are being encouraged to love poetry and languages,” she says. The Sadas had trained four students for this year’s Kalolsavam.
Going the e-way
In recent years, the tradition has extended beyond physical gatherings. Online Aksharaslokam forums and virtual sessions now connect enthusiasts worldwide. “It has become a part of life, much like it was in traditional homes,” says Amritasree V Pillai from Thiruvalla, who trained at the Kaviyoor Sivarama Iyer Aksharashloka Samiti. “Whenever I find a poem or shloka, I feel an urge to learn it by heart and understand it.”
Palazhi Aksharashloka Samiti is another group that was set up by Malayalam teacher Sunil Kumar K in 2003. “Aksharaslokam is not just about language; it develops skills such as memory retention, vocal delivery, and pronunciation,” says Sunil, who teaches at a government school in Kumily. “Earlier, families nurtured this interest. Now, with joint families gone, groups like ours have taken on that responsibility.”
Five students trained by the Palazhi Samiti, including Sunil Kumar’s daughter Shivamangala S S, participated in this year’s Kalolsavam.
The rekindling of a beautiful tradition at Kalolsavam is indeed heartening for the lovers of poetry and Malayalam. Jayachandran succinctly sums it up: “Poetry is evergreen. It will always find a way to live on.”