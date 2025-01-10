A night walk through the spooky lanes of Fort Kochi

KOCHI: People have witnessed many tourist locations and monuments in Fort Kochi. And many know that Kochi decked up for Christmas and New Year. What about Kochi at night?

Food anthropologist Oneal Babu’s spook trail through Fort Kochi lanes is an interesting heritage walk that introduces the lore, myths, history and horror stories of Kochi to visitors.

Oneal came across the concept of a spooky trail while he was studying in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“A man there used to hold a spooky trail with stories of witches and sorcery. Many of those lore sounded just like Harry Potter,” he recalls.

When he returned to Fort Kochi, his hometown, inspired by the Edinburgh spook trail, he set up his own night walk, filled with spooky tales and history talks. He named the initiative Phantasma - Colonial Crawlies.

“The first edition of Phantasma was through Jew Town, a lesser-known location in Fort Kochi. Since December 2022, I have conducted walks through the lanes of Jew Town at night. Now, this year, I am kicking off the second edition, and the centre of the stories is Fort Kochi,” he says.