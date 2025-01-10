Kerala govt invested over Rs 21.8k crore in firms opened under Year of Enterprises programme: Minister Rajeeve

KOCHI: The state government has invested Rs 21,838 crore in establishments opened under the Year of Enterprises programme, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said at the Mission 1,000 conference held by the department on Tuesday.

“The initiatives launched by the government as part of its new industrial policy have enhanced the state’s credibility at the global level. Kerala saw the launch of 3,40,202 enterprises since 2022-23 when the ‘Year of Enterprises’ programme was initiated. The scheme has generated 7,21,000 jobs so far,” said the minister.

Mission 1,000 seeks to launch 1,000 MSMEs in the state with each of them generating an average annual turnover of over Rs 100 crore in the next four years. Rajeeve said tech companies beyond the IT services sector are also showing interest in coming to Kerala.

“Industries needing vast lands may not find Kerala feasible, but we have become a favourite destination for companies providing technology services to large industries. The state is becoming a hub for technologies such as automotive technology, generative AI, and machine learning,” he said, recalling that the state is already a major producer of healthcare technology.