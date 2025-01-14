Development work at Ernakulam Junction, Town stations on schedule, says Railways

KOCHI: Development works at the two major railway stations in the district are progressing in a time-bound manner and, according to railway sources, are scheduled to meet the deadline.

Railways had sanctioned Ernakulam Junction station Rs 299.95 crore and Town station Rs 150.28 crore as part of the project, which is to be completed in 36 months.

Pile foundation work at the Junction station is nearing completion, a spokesperson said. “Column work is in progress on the foundation for the east terminal building. The foundation for the multilevel car parking (MLCP) building has been completed with structural work on the ground floor in progress. Structural works of the office buildings have also been completed with finishing touches in progress,” the spokesperson said.

Regarding progress at Town station, the official said, “The second-floor work on the west terminal building of the new station is in progress. Block-masonry work on the ground floor is advancing. Segment I is set to be commissioned at the earliest to shift the functioning of the station to the new building,” the official said.

Work on the second floor of the MLCP facility is also progressing. “The plan is to get the MLCP ready by 2026. Structural work on the 20 residential tower units has been completed while plastering work is moving forward. Foundation work on the foot overbridge has also been completed. Fabrication is making headway and it has been decided to complete it in two phases to expedite the work,” the official added.